SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

