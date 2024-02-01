SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ) Director Acquires C$16,500.00 in Stock

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Free Report) Director Yingbin Ian He purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00.

SouthGobi Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.80. SouthGobi Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

