Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 80,916 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,027,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.