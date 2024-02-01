Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWN. Truist Financial increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.59.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 80,916 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,027,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

