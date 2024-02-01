Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 12-Month High at $224.00

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $224.00 and last traded at $219.75, with a volume of 302251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

