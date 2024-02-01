Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $280.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.58.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
