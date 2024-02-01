Spreng Capital Management Inc. Acquires 275 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 84,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $155.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $161.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.34.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,829 shares of company stock worth $8,877,353. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

