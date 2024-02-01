Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBUX. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.03 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

