Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $103.00. The stock had previously closed at $94.08, but opened at $98.28. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Starbucks shares last traded at $95.71, with a volume of 6,921,841 shares.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBUX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $96.93.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
