StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
BLIN stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.00. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.26%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
