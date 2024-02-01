StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLINGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

BLIN stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.00. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLINGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.26%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLINFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

