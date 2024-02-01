StockNews.com Downgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Hold

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,923,000 after acquiring an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,357,000 after buying an additional 160,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after buying an additional 137,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

