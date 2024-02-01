StockNews.com Downgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Sell

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get Compugen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CGEN

Compugen Price Performance

Shares of CGEN opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Compugen has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $208.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.80.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,402,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Compugen by 855.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,203,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Compugen by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,072,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Compugen by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,012,763 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.