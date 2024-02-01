StockNews.com Downgrades LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) to Hold

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TREE. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

TREE stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.64 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LendingTree by 183.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LendingTree in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

