StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $26.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
