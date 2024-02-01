Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $360.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.52.

SYK stock opened at $335.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.11. Stryker has a 12 month low of $248.96 and a 12 month high of $342.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

