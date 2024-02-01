SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Down 7.8% After Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SunPower traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 2,169,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,404,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SunPower by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 120,489 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in SunPower by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 79,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $531.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

