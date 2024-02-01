Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $554.44 and last traded at $516.92, with a volume of 5486523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $495.67.

The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,881 shares of company stock worth $23,441,196. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.82.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

