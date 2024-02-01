Susquehanna Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $150.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPS. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.13.

UPS opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.50 and a 200-day moving average of $159.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

