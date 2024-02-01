Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock Price Up 2.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $77.40 and last traded at $77.20. Approximately 528,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,921,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.17.

The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.