TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.84

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.84 and last traded at $146.68, with a volume of 60146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average of $131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 137,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49,049 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 111,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

