Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 296 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,196,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 38.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after buying an additional 257,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $158.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.21. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCTY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.