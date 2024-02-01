Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,113 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Astec Industries worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 558,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at $564,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 381,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,127,000 after buying an additional 13,401 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Astec Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $809.54 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.65). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.