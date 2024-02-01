Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $591,000 Stock Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in agilon health were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 43.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Trading Up 3.2 %

AGL opened at $5.90 on Thursday. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.