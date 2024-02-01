Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,142 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of HealthStream worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,944 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.
HealthStream Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of HSTM opened at $26.62 on Thursday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $806.05 million, a PE ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on HSTM
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HealthStream
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.