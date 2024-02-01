Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,142 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of HealthStream worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,944 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM opened at $26.62 on Thursday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $806.05 million, a PE ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.38.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

