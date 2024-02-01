Tempur Sealy International (TPX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 3.7 %
NYSE:TPX opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $52.41.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.
