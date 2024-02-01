Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 15,437,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 11,910,521 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $11.83.

TEVA has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696,340 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218,556 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,003 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $80,791,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121,351 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

