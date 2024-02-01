Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 15,437,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 11,910,521 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $11.83.
TEVA has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 3.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
