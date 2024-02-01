The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Brink’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brink’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Brink’s by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Brink’s stock opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $90.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCO

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.