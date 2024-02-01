The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,650 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.83% of Marcus worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Marcus by 468.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Marcus by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $430.17 million, a P/E ratio of 226.20, a PEG ratio of 184.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marcus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. Analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 466.74%.

MCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

