The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,261,000 after acquiring an additional 748,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

