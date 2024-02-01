The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.81.

Several analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

TTD opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 220.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.54. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

