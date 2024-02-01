The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Wendy’s worth $25,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after buying an additional 5,039,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 370.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $44,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,639 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,018,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.94.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

