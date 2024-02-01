The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Wendy’s worth $25,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after buying an additional 5,039,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 370.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $44,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,639 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,018,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wendy’s Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.94.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
