The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 92.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Western Union by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

