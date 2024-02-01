Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $148.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.01. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $112.84 and a 12 month high of $152.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2,647.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.6% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 100.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

