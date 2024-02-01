Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Thryv worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,254,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $26.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

Insider Activity at Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.43 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 436,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,822.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THRY

About Thryv

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.