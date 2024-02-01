Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $54.51 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.5% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $615.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $516.68 and a 200 day moving average of $474.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $634.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

