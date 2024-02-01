TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC cut their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ATB Capital cut their target price on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.10.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:TA opened at C$9.74 on Thursday. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$9.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.70.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.76. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,367. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

