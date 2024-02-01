Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trimble has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $781,087 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,939,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,558,695,000 after buying an additional 86,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $724,265,000 after buying an additional 80,580 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,955,000 after purchasing an additional 201,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,670,000 after acquiring an additional 309,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

