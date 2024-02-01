Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. TD Cowen raised Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGI opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.