Truist Financial Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $345.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.26.

NYSE:HCA opened at $304.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.94. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $309.33.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

