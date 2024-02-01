Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,645 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.13% of Turning Point Brands worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,908,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,827,000 after buying an additional 61,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,253,000 after buying an additional 44,584 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 10.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,276,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,811,000 after buying an additional 120,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 287,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In related news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPB

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

NYSE TPB opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $427.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.18. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 40.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.