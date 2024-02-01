U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $41.54 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.