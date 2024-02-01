U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,485 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 756,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2,504.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 668,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,726,000 after purchasing an additional 549,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 529,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

NYSE:SLCA opened at $10.73 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $827.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.31.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

