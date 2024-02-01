UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stake Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of UFP Industries worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 101.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after purchasing an additional 321,422 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $18,554,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $17,313,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of UFPI opened at $113.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

