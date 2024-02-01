UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $92.68.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1,841.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

