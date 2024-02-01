United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in United Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 174,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

