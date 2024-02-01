United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on X. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of X stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. United States Steel has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

