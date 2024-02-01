Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) versus Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Critical Survey

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) and Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Unity Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Unity Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Unity Biotechnology 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spero Therapeutics and Unity Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 360.53%. Unity Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 275.72%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than Unity Biotechnology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and Unity Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics $53.51 million 1.51 -$46.42 million $0.01 152.00 Unity Biotechnology $240,000.00 120.96 -$59.93 million ($3.66) -0.47

Spero Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Biotechnology. Unity Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and Unity Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics -2.08% 4.14% 2.33% Unity Biotechnology N/A -88.92% -45.91%

Summary

Spero Therapeutics beats Unity Biotechnology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease. It has license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. to support the development of tebipenem HBr; license agreement with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries; collaboration agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop SPR720 for the treatment of lung infections caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis; and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for patents relating to SPR720, as well as SPR719, an active metabolite. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. It also develops UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases; UBX2050, a human anti-Tie2 agonist monoclonal antibody for the treatment of age-related eye diseases; and UBX2089, a a-Klotho hormone drug candidate for multiple neurology indications. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

