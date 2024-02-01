US Capital Advisors Weighs in on TC Energy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $4.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.12. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.23 billion.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.35.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$53.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$57.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.87. The stock has a market cap of C$55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. In other TC Energy news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. Insiders sold a total of 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,657.14%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

