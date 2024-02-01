USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Holdings Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,136 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.33% of USANA Health Sciences worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,037,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,953,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a market cap of $894.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

