Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLY. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,932,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,220,000 after acquiring an additional 111,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 363.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 151,355 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

